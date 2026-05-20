Israel operations shutdown hits Energean's Q1 2026 results

Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean cut its 2026 production forecast and dividend on Wednesday after a 41-day shutdown of its Israeli operations hammered its first-quarter results.

The company's power floating production vessel resumed operations on April 9 after Israel's Ministry of Energy lifted a directive that had suspended production since late February, with output returning to full capacity within 48 hours.

Amid conflict across the Middle East, Energean, a major producer of natural gas in Israel, has seen its Israeli gas fields and the production vessel serving them shut down twice in the last year. It has been increasing investments and exploring deals in a bid to lift output and expand operations amid the disruption.