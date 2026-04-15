Energean hopes for major discovery off western Greece, says CEO

Oil and gas producer Energean will aim for a big discovery of hydrocarbons off western Greece where the first test drilling could take place as early as next year, CEO Mathios Rigas said on Wednesday.

ExxonMobil last year joined Energean and Greece's biggest oil refiner Helleniq Energy to explore for natural gas in the Ionian Sea as the United States seeks a growing role in helping Europe replace much of the Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are aiming for a big discovery but it will mean nothing if the first drilling is not successful," said Rigas in a ceremony in Athens where Energean mandated Sweden's Stena Drilling to drill the first well.