Controversial union claims "unqualified staff" run Australian LNG plant

An Australian union said on Monday that it had filed a complaint against Japan's Inpex with Australia's offshore energy regulator, alleging that the company is using unqualified workers to operate critical equipment at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the controversial Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers' Union, filed the complaint with the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

"INPEX have been using non-competent personnel to monitor the CCR (central control room) panel during periods of Protected Industrial Action on their CPF and FPSO facilities," it claimed in a social media post.

"The health and safety of our members is being put at risk by INPEX's deliberate acts of gross negligence and they must be held to account," it added.