Inpex seeks urgent legal shield against Ichthys LNG industrial action

Japan's Inpex said on Tuesday it would seek urgent orders from Australia's Fair Work Commission to halt protected industrial action at its Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers' Union, said on Monday it would escalate the strike at Inpex's Ichthys sites in Australia after the Fair Work Commission's facilitated bargaining failed to resolve key pay and conditions claims.

Inpex said it had sought the Fair Work Commission's help so the parties could continue their talks to reach an agreement.