"Carbon capture" pushes Woodside's long-delayed Browse LNG project costs to $35b

Woodside Energy's long-delayed Browse liquefied natural gas project is now expected to cost AU$48.7 billion ($35.2 billion), according to a new report commissioned by the company.

The proposal to develop Australia's largest untapped gas resource was submitted to regulators in 2018 and was last estimated to cost A$27.3 billion in 2019, but a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) component was added to the project in 2023.

The Browse project's progress has been delayed by environmental approvals and negotiations over a processing agreement.