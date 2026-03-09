India's GAIL moves to plug supply gaps with fresh LNG tender

India's largest gas distributor, GAIL, has issued a tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in March, as the conflict in the Middle East curtailed shipping and halted Qatari output.

GAIL is seeking the cargo for delivery on March 15-25 in a tender that closes March 9, two industry sources said on Monday.

Several industries in India have been impacted by the war as the South Asian nation, which is the world's fourth-largest LNG importer, rations supplies.