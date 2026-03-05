India's GAIL to consider gas supply curbs after supplier issues force majeure

India's GAIL said on Thursday it will assess curbing supplies to natural gas customers after a force majeure notice from long-term supplier Petronet LNG over constraints on vessels as conflict escalates in the Middle East.

The US and Israel's war on Iran has disrupted fuel shipments from the Gulf, affecting India's imports of liquefied natural gas from key supplier Qatar.

Fallout from the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and a widening war has brought the transit of oil and LNG through the Strait of Hormuz to a near halt after some vessels in the area were hit.