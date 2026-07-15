Ichthys LNG pay deal may embolden unions to target other Australian offshore players

Workers at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas plant in Darwin have overwhelmingly backed a new pay deal that unions hope to replicate across Australia's offshore energy sector.

The agreement is the first in what unions describe as a second wave of bargaining across the sector, as they seek similar pay and conditions in upcoming negotiations with Shell, Chevron and Woodside Energy.

The Offshore Alliance, comprising the Australian Workers Union and Maritime Union of Australia, and separately the Electrical Trades Union spent months negotiating the deal with Inpex on behalf of about 470 workers.