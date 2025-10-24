High stocks, weak demand keep Asian spot LNG prices little changed

Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices were little changed this week as high inventories and softer demand offset regional cold snaps and the risk of further sanctions on Russian LNG.

The average LNG price for December delivery into north-east Asia was $11.20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $11.10/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

"An early cold snap in North China lifted prompt demand and added regional price support," said Kpler analyst Go Katayama.