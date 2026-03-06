Global tug-of-war for LNG puts European gas prices on edge

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices slowed huge gains seen this week in the wake of the Iran crisis on Friday morning, but remain volatile amid growing competition among buyers globally to replace lost Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €1.02 at €51.75 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1026 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British contract for April was up 2.25p at 133.75p per therm, after initially trading six pence lower.

European gas prices have surged this week as the Iran conflict has shutdown exports of LNG from Qatar, which provides some 20 per cent of global supply.