Global LNG demand for ships forecast to at least double by 2030

Demand for liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel will at least double by 2030 as abundant supply and rising emissions regulations spur orders for ships that can run on it, industry executives said.

Massive LNG export projects in the US and Qatar are expected to cause a supply glut by 2030, reducing prices and improving its competitiveness against conventional fuel oil.

LNG is pulling ahead of other fuels in “decarbonising” shipping, which accounts for nearly three per cent of emissions, as supply and infrastructure hurdles cloud the outlook for so-called cleaner alternatives methanol and ammonia.