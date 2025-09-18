Top shipping companies take stand versus controversial IMO "net-zero" framework

A group of top shipping companies including leading Greek players said on Thursday they want changes to a United Nations deal tabled for adoption in October that seeks to cut marine fuel emissions, adding complications to the draft accord after US opposition.

The group - including some of the world's biggest oil tanker companies such as Cyprus-based Frontline and Saudi Arabia's Bahri - said they had "grave concerns" about the so-called Net-Zero Framework proposed for adoption next month at the UN's International Maritime Organisation environmental committee.