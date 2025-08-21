Fifth sanctioned LNG ship berths at Russia's Arctic LNG 2

A liquefied natural gas tanker targeted by US sanctions berthed at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 on Thursday, shiptracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed, the fifth such tanker to stop at the project this year.

Loadings resumed late in June at the Arctic LNG 2 project, which has been sanctioned over Moscow's war in Ukraine, with four cargoes heading east toward Asia via the Northern Sea Route on sanctioned tankers as well.