LNG cargoes from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project travel east, data shows

Four LNG tankers carrying cargoes from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant, sanctioned over Moscow's war in Ukraine, are headed east toward Asia, according to ship tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.

The Christophe De Margerie is travelling along the Northern Sea Route after loading at Arctic LNG 2 on August 9, according to Kpler data. The tanker is currently off the northeast coast of Russia, the data showed.