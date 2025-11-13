FEATURE | Mozambique LNG project risks alienating locals, fuelling insurgency

Locals say their hopes of economic benefit are dashed

As activity at the gas site ramped up in recent months, locals said Palma’s fragile economy collapsed as people realised they would not reap the hoped-for benefits.

Workers are flown in to the plant, while supplies arrive mostly by ship.

This approach has cut off local communities and could fan resentment toward the Western developers and the government, local businessmen, civil society leaders, and security analysts said, worsening an insurgency that began in 2017.

"Palma has become a desert," said Cuna, 59, by phone. Until recently some workers and suppliers were based in the former fishing town with palm-fringed beaches, he said, but now they’ve moved inside the compound. His hotel is empty, and moto-taxi drivers wait around with no rides.

"Frustration is growing." Asked about the impact on locals, Total referred to comments by Mozambique managing director Maxime Rabilloud during a September meeting with Palma businesspeople.

He said it was standard procedure for large-scale projects to confine workers for security reasons, and the company had no intention to reduce local purchases.

"On the contrary, with the lifting of force majeure, we will increase local economic participation," Rabilloud was quoted as saying by news website 360 Mozambique, adding that much of the food for about 2,000 workers at Afungi was sourced locally.