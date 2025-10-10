FEATURE | Europe’s energy ties with Russia clash with Ukraine war stance

Hungary, Belgium and others see bills rise

The EU has come a long way since 2021.

In that year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bloc imported more than €133 billion of Russian energy, according to CREA data.

In January–August this year, the EU’s bill amounted to €11.4 billion — a fraction of pre-war levels and a decline of 21 per cent from the same period of 2024, the figures show.

Hungary and Slovakia — which maintain close ties with the Kremlin and reject any notion of renouncing Russian gas — remain major importers, together accounting for €5 billion of that total. They would not be affected by the planned EU sanctions on LNG, which require unanimous backing of member states, as they could still receive Russian pipeline gas until 2028.

Hungary was among the seven countries to see the value of Russian energy imports rise this year, by 11 per cent, according to the data. France and the Netherlands are joined by four other countries whose governments support Ukraine in the war: Belgium, which saw a three per cent increase; Croatia (55 per cent); Romania (57 per cent); and Portugal (167 per cent).

Belgium’s energy ministry said the country’s increase was down to separate EU sanctions that took effect in March and banned “transshipments,” or re-exporting, of Russian LNG to outside the bloc, meaning arriving LNG had to be unloaded in Belgium — a global hub — rather than being transferred from ship to ship to be transported onwards to a final destination.

Portugal’s energy ministry said the country only imported modest amounts of Russian gas and that flows over the course of the year would be lower than 2024. The Croatian and Romanian governments did not respond to requests for comment on the data.

The European Union’s total imports of Russian energy since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, have amounted to more than €213 billion, the CREA data shows.

That dwarfs the amount the EU has spent on aid to Ukraine in the same period, even though it has been the country’s biggest benefactor: the bloc has allocated €167 billion of financial, military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, according to the Kiel Institute, a German economic think tank.