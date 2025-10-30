Mozambique LNG talks hold up Exxon’s final investment decision

Exxon Mobil is unable to make a final investment decision on a $30 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique called Rovuma LNG until TotalEnergies resumes work on a related project nearby, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Exxon is affected by TotalEnergies' project because they include shared facilities.

The French firm confirmed on Saturday that it had lifted a four-year force majeure on its $20 billion Mozambique LNG project.