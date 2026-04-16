Exxon cancels first two Golden Pass LNG sell offers, reason unclear

Exxon Mobil has withdrawn an offer to sell two initial cargoes of liquefied natural gas from its Golden Pass export plant in Texas that's been in the process of starting up operations, two people familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

The sources did not give a reason for the withdrawal, but the plant has been running at around a third of its capacity since it began production late last month, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Golden Pass, a joint venture between Exxon and QatarEnergy, took in about 287 million cubic feet per day of natural gas on Thursday to be liquefied for export, LSEG data showed.