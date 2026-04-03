Golden Pass LNG gears up for first export as gas flows hit records

The LNG tanker HL Sea Eagle is expected to arrive at the Golden Pass export terminal in Texas on April 20 to load the plant’s first cargo of liquefied natural gas for export, according to a trading source and LSEG ship-tracking data.
The vessel, chartered by Exxon Mobil, is sailing from Greece and is due to reach the US Gulf Coast in about 18 days, LSEG data showed.
Golden Pass - a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil - will be one of the largest US LNG export plants with total capacity of more than 18 million tonnes per year once fully operational.
The project is the latest US LNG facility to begin production after starting up late last month, with its first liquefaction train expected to produce about six million tonnes per year at full capacity.
Golden Pass on Thursday drew 434 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to be converted into LNG, up 25 per cent from 298 million cubic feet per day on Wednesday, according to data from financial firm LSEG.
Golden Pass and Exxon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was not immediately clear which of the project’s owners would receive the first cargo, or the final destination.
QatarEnergy is expected in the coming months to supply some LNG cargoes to Italy to help meet contracted volumes, according to market sources.
On Wednesday, US federal regulators gave Golden Pass permission to export its commissioning cargoes.
(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Nia Williams)