Golden Pass LNG gears up for first export as gas flows hit records

The LNG tanker HL Sea Eagle is expected to arrive at the Golden Pass export terminal in Texas on April 20 to load the plant’s first cargo of liquefied natural gas for export, according to a trading source and LSEG ship-tracking data.

The vessel, chartered by Exxon Mobil, is sailing from Greece and is due to reach the US Gulf Coast in about 18 days, LSEG data showed.

Golden Pass - a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil - will be one of the largest US LNG export plants with total capacity of more than 18 million tonnes per year once fully operational.