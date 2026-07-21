Exmar's newest LPG/ammonia carrier wraps up maiden commercial voyage

Exmar's newest LPG/ammonia tanker has completed her first commercial voyage following delivery.
Antwerpen sailed from China to India using ammonia as her fuel. According to Exmar, she and sister ship Arlon are the world's first ocean-going vessels capable of transporting ammonia as well as using it for propulsion.
The ship left Nanjing late last month and sailed to India with a cargo of liquid ammonia totalling 30,214 tonnes.
Antwerpen features three cargo tanks designed by Exmar to be capable of transporting liquefied ammonia or LPG as well as two 500-cubic-metre deck tanks.
Power for the ship is provided by a WinGD X52DF-A two-stroke, dual-fuel engine, which can also run on diesel and can receive ammonia fuel directly from the cargo tanks for greater flexibility. Exmar said the use of the ammonia dual-fuel technology can enable CO2 emissions reductions of as much as 90 per cent during navigation.
The ship also features a shaft generator to produce electricity as well as a selective catalytic reduction system.
Antwerpen was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea.