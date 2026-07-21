Exmar's newest LPG/ammonia carrier wraps up maiden commercial voyage

Antwerpen features three cargo tanks designed by Exmar to be capable of transporting liquefied ammonia or LPG as well as two 500-cubic-metre deck tanks.

Power for the ship is provided by a WinGD X52DF-A two-stroke, dual-fuel engine, which can also run on diesel and can receive ammonia fuel directly from the cargo tanks for greater flexibility. Exmar said the use of the ammonia dual-fuel technology can enable CO 2 emissions reductions of as much as 90 per cent during navigation.

The ship also features a shaft generator to produce electricity as well as a selective catalytic reduction system.

Antwerpen was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea.