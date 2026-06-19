VESSEL REVIEW | Antwerpen – Exmar welcomes dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier to ocean-going fleet

Belgian shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of a new LPG tanker built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of South Korea.

Antwerpen is one of two LPG tankers to be built by HHI for the same owner. She and her sister ship Arlon have been classed as mid-size gas carriers.

These vessels are the first two in a series of four LPG tankers ordered by Exmar in 2023 and 2024 for operation by its subsidiary Exmar LPG France. Exmar said they are the world's first ocean-going vessels capable of transporting ammonia as well as using it for propulsion.