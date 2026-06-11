Exmar takes delivery of ammonia-fuelled LPG tanker

Belgian shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of a new LPG tanker built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of South Korea.
Antwerpen is one of two LPG tankers to be built by HHI for the same owner. She was formally named along with sister ship Arlon in a ceremony in South Korea earlier this year.
These vessels are the first two in a series of four LPG tankers ordered by Exmar in 2023 and 2024 for operation by subsidiary Exmar LPG France. HHI said they are the world's first vessels designed to operate on ammonia fuel.
Antwerpen has a length of 190 metres, a beam of 30.4 metres, a height of 18.8 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 46,000 cubic metres. She features three cargo tanks designed by Exmar to transport liquefied ammonia or LPG.
The ship also features a shaft generator to produce electricity as well as a selective catalytic reduction system. The safety equipment consists of an ammonia gas detector for real-time leak monitoring and a dedicated recovery unit for purging fuel.