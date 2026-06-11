Exmar takes delivery of ammonia-fuelled LPG tanker

Belgian shipping company Exmar has taken delivery of a new LPG tanker built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of South Korea.

Antwerpen is one of two LPG tankers to be built by HHI for the same owner. She was formally named along with sister ship Arlon in a ceremony in South Korea earlier this year.

These vessels are the first two in a series of four LPG tankers ordered by Exmar in 2023 and 2024 for operation by subsidiary Exmar LPG France. HHI said they are the world's first vessels designed to operate on ammonia fuel.