Europe's gas storage target looks increasingly unrealistic, Equinor CEO says

The CEO of Europe's largest supplier of natural gas expects the region to fall short of its goal to fill gas storage sites to 80 per cent of capacity before the winter, hampered by market tightness that has increased competition from buyers in Asia.

Gas volumes at European storage sites are significantly lower than the five-year average and at their second-lowest level in 15 years, Equinor chief Anders Opedal told Reuters on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly profit since early 2023.

"We do not think that Europe will necessarily be able to fill up its stocks to more than 80 per cent this autumn," Opedal said.

As a result of lower gas storage levels, which currently stand at 54 per cent, Europe will be more exposed to market price swings this winter than in previous winters, he added.