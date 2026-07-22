Equinor reports $11.5b adjusted operating income in Q2 2026

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor reported an adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion for the second quarter of 2026, driven by higher global liquid prices and European gas prices.
The company generated net operating income of $12.99 billion alongside net income of $4.84 billion, while adjusted net income reached $3.22 billion.
Total equity production grew three per cent to 2,165 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (344,208 cubic metres of oil equivalent) per day from 2,096 thousand barrels in the second quarter of 2025.
Output on the Norwegian continental shelf increased four per cent following contributions from Johan Sverdrup and new fields such as Symra and Eirin, with Equinor stating the Eirin field is expected to extend Gina Krog platform production by seven years.
International oil and gas segment production also rose four per cent following additions from the Adura field in the UK and Bacalhau in Brazil.
"Strong production in the second quarter enabled us to capture value from higher prices, contributing to strong cash flow and financial results," President and Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal stated.
Realised prices averaged $97.9 per bbl (0.159 cubic metres) for liquids and $15.8 per mmbtu (1.055 gigajoules) for European gas during the period. Operating cash flow after tax paid reached $7.68 billion, while organic capital expenditure totalled $3.35 billion out of $3.57 billion in total capital expenditure.