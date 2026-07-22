Equinor reports $11.5b adjusted operating income in Q2 2026

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor reported an adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion for the second quarter of 2026, driven by higher global liquid prices and European gas prices.

The company generated net operating income of $12.99 billion alongside net income of $4.84 billion, while adjusted net income reached $3.22 billion.

Total equity production grew three per cent to 2,165 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (344,208 cubic metres of oil equivalent) per day from 2,096 thousand barrels in the second quarter of 2025.