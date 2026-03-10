European natural gas prices fall on Middle East de-escalation hopes

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices on retreated from three-year highs on Tuesday morning, mirroring movements in the oil market after US President Donald Trump said the Middle East conflict could end "soon".

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub fell by €7.98 to €48.47 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:52 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

It hit an intraday high of €69.50/MWh on Monday, the highest level since January 2023.