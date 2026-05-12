European gas prices climb as US-Iran conflict drags on

Dutch and British gas contracts rose on Tuesday as hopes for a peace deal faded after Donald Trump said a ceasefire with Iran was "on life support" following Tehran's rejection of a US proposal to end the conflict, and stuck to a list of demands the US president described as "garbage".

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €1.16 at €47.39 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $16.28/mmBtu, by 08:23 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British contract for June was up 3.42p at 116.85p per therm.