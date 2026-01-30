Europe gas prices firm on low stockpiles and LNG supply concerns

Dutch and British natural gas contracts mostly firmed on Friday, supported by low storage levels, ongoing cold weather increasing demand and geopolitical concerns over Iran that may impact liquefied natural gas shipments.

The January contract at the TTF hub was up €0.48 at €40.45 per megawatt hour on its last day of trading, or $14.12/mmBtu, by 0947 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The main focus now is on the March contract, however, which gained €0.47 to €38.85/MWh. The Dutch day-ahead contract was down €0.06 at €40.35/MWh.

The British day-ahead gas price was up by 1.57p to 103.57p per therm, while the February gas contract rose 3.20 to 104p/therm and March gained 1.70p to 95.20p/therm.

The evolution of gas storage amid ongoing cold weather remains a key market concern, analysts said.

EU gas storage sites were last 42.9 per cent full, compared with 55 per cent at the same time last year and below the five-year average of 58 per cent, Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed.