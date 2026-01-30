Arctic storm redirects Australia, Canada LNG cargoes away from Asia

At least three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loaded in Australia and Canada are heading towards Europe and the Americas instead of their usual destination, Asia, after an Arctic storm curbed exports from the US, shiptracking data showed.

The diversion of supply away from Asia could tighten supply and support spot LNG prices in the region.

While much of the Northern Hemisphere saw colder-than-usual weather in the past week, an Arctic storm in the US cut gas output and curbed LNG exports from Gulf Coast terminals, lifting prices globally on rising demand.

"Pacific cargoes may be drawn into the Atlantic to help backfill for lost US production," said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at energy consultancy ICIS, adding that a dip in feedgas flows to US liquefaction plants this week suggests some 10-20 cargoes could be lost. The US accounts for more than half of Europe's LNG imports, Kpler data showed.

From Australia, tanker Methane Julia Louise is westbound crossing the Indian Ocean after loading a cargo from Gorgon LNG on January 23. It is expected to arrive at Dunkirk, France on February 19, LSEG data showed.

Australia last exported an LNG cargo to Europe in February 2025, according to Kpler data.