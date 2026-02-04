Europe gas prices climb on lower wind and heightened geopolitical risk

Benchmark British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose as concerns heightened again about the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, as well as declining wind output. The benchmark Dutch contract for March at the TTF hub rose by €2.00 to €33.30 per megawatt hour, or $11.54/mmBtu, by 09:14 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The Dutch April price was up €0.80 at €31.05/MWh. The British day-ahead contract was up 2.62 pence at 83.05 p/therm.

Prices had been falling so far this week after US President Donald Trump said Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington at the weekend which calmed fears of conflict. That has changed after an Iranian drone was shot down by US military and Iran approached a US tanker, a gas trader said.

"The market seems sensitive to any sense of change of direction in the trajectory of travel of US-Iran relations," the trader added.