EU to present proposal moving Russian LNG ban forward to 2027

The European Commission will propose banning Russian LNG imports by January 1, 2027, a year earlier than planned, as part of a 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, EU sources said on Friday.

The Commission will present its proposed package later on Friday. The new restrictions are also expected to hit more of Russia's "shadow tanker" fleet, cryptocurrency, Russian and central Asian banks, Chinese refineries as well as economic zones, a customs loophole used by Moscow to import dual-use goods for its military.