Equinor secures 10-year contract to supply gas to Czech Republic

Norway's Equinor said on Friday it has signed a 10-year deal with the gas and electricity company of the city of Prague to deliver natural gas to the Czech Republic until at least 2035.
Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas, delivering some 95 per cent of its volumes via pipelines to Europe while the rest is exported on ships in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"This joins a string of long-term gas contracts we have signed across Europe in recent years, demonstrating the role gas plays for European energy security," Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.
Deliveries have already begun, the company said, adding that it sees a growing market among potential customers in central and southern Europe.
Information on volumes, terms and conditions was confidential, Equinor said.
