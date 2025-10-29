Equinor trims oil outlook after weaker-than-expected quarterly profit

Equinor posted a bigger than expected drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as oil and gas prices fell, and booked asset impairments on a weaker long-term outlook for crude prices.

The Norwegian energy group’s adjusted earnings before tax for July-September fell 9.9 per cent to $6.21 billion from $6.89 billion a year earlier, slightly lagging the $6.31 billion predicted in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by Equinor.

Equinor maintained a projection that its oil and gas output will grow by four per cent this year compared to 2024 and kept its forecast for capital expenditure in 2025 of $13 billion.