Eni says eased US sanctions let Venezuela pay gas debts with oil

Venezuela can now pay for gas received from Eni with oil thanks to a recent easing of US sanctions, unlocking a situation that had left the Latin American country with a large debt to the Italian firm, Eni's CEO said on Thursday.

"That's really a big upside. Before we were stuck for almost one year. That created a build up in our outstanding," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said during a post-results call.

Descalzi, who confirmed that Venezuela owes the Italian group around $3 billion, was referring to natural gas from the Perla offshore field, the only active offshore gas project in Venezuela, which is operated by Eni and Spain's Repsol.

Perla's production is bought by Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA under a dollar-denominated contract, with the gas mostly used for domestic power generation.

Because PDVSA was prevented by the sanctions from using dollars for commercial transactions and was excluded from the international financial system, there has been an accumulation of billions of dollars pending to be paid by PDVSA to Eni and Repsol for gas. Recovery of that money has been slow and intermittent since 2019.