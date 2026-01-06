Eni, Repsol hit roadblocks recovering $6b Venezuela gas debt

European energy companies Eni and Repsol are struggling to recover about $6 billion in gas payments from Venezuela and are facing indifference from US officials about the debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Eni, Repsol, and the US Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Italy's Eni produces gas from the Perla offshore field in Venezuela, a 50-50 joint venture with Repsol, operated by the local company Cardón IV.
Eni and Spain's Repsol have supplied Venezuela with large quantities of gas and naphtha that is used to dilute the country's heavy oil for easier transportation, the Financial Times report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
A person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that the Trump administration's "America First" policy was impacting European companies. They have sensed a lack of urgency from the White House in resolving their payment problems, the report added.
Eni said in March last year that it was told by the US authorities that it could no longer be repaid for Venezuelan gas through oil supplied by state firm PDVSA.
This occurred after Washington warned PDVSA's foreign partners of plans to cancel authorisations allowing Venezuelan oil exports.
Since the US imposed oil sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, oil swaps have provided ways for companies to receive payment for joint-venture debt. These swaps sometimes also secure refined products that PDVSA can distribute domestically.
