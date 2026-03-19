Energean suspends 2026 Israel guidance as war stops production

Eastern Mediterranean-focused gas producer Energean on Thursday suspended its 2026 outlook for Israel, citing the ongoing Middle East conflict that has forced the shutdown of its production vessel serving multiple Israeli fields.

Growing regional tensions have triggered precautionary shutdowns of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, including Qatar's LNG operations, Israeli offshore fields and production sites in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Energean said it would assess the impact on its 2026 production forecast once the duration and full effect of the shutdown are clear, adding that it started 2026 on a strong note.