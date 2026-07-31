Egypt taps shared FSRUs to maintain energy stability after port strike

Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat said that Egypt's electricity demand has been at a peak level at 37-39 GW over the past 15 days, adding that the government has enough stocks of different fuel alternatives, including over 425,000 tonnes of fuel oil at power plants alone, as well as more in strategic storage.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack and authorities are continuing their investigations, he added.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah and Mohamed Ezz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Susan Fenton)