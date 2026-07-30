Egypt confirms drone strike set gas ships ablaze, perpetrators unknown

A drone caused the fire that engulfed two gas vessels at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, the Egyptian cabinet said on Thursday, confirming that the blaze which erupted a day earlier was the result of an attack rather than an accident.

No party has claimed responsibility for the incident which happened not far from the Suez Canal that has become the last safe evacuation route for Saudi oil to global markets.

Authorities were continuing their investigations and taking necessary measures to protect Egypt's national security, the cabinet added.