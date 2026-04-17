Ecopetrol and Petrobras readying tests at offshore gas discovery in Colombia, results due in June

Colombia's state oil producer Ecopetrol expects to have final results for tests on the Copoazu-1 exploratory natural gas well, run jointly with Brazil's Petrobras, at the end of June, Ecopetrol's interim CEO Juan Carlos Hurtado said on Friday.
Ecopetrol and Petrobras confirmed the discovery of the well, in Colombia's Caribbean, last month.
The well is located in Block GUA-OFF-0 in deepwater Colombia, about 36 kilometres from shore.
"We are finalising preparations to conduct tests at the end of this month, and we expect to have results from these tests by late June, enabling us to deliver positive news to the country and to our sector," Hurtado said at a conference held by industry group Naturgas in Cartagena.
The well's discovery confirms the existence of a gas basin in the northern part of the country—spanning the entire Caribbean coast, Hurtado added.
Ecopetrol holds a 55.6 per cent stake in the project, while Petrobras owns the remaining 44.4 per cent and acts as its operator.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)