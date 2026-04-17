Ecopetrol and Petrobras readying tests at offshore gas discovery in Colombia, results due in June

"We are finalising preparations to conduct tests at the end of this month, and we expect to have results from these tests by late June, enabling us to deliver positive news to the country and to our sector," Hurtado said at a conference held by industry group Naturgas in Cartagena.

The well's discovery confirms the existence of a gas basin in the northern part of the country—spanning the entire Caribbean coast, Hurtado added.

Ecopetrol holds a 55.6 per cent stake in the project, while Petrobras owns the remaining 44.4 per cent and acts as its operator.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)