Petrobras, Ecopetrol report fresh gas discovery off Colombia's coast

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Wednesday they have discovered natural gas at an exploratory well off Colombia's coast.

The Copoazu-1 exploratory well is located in Block GUA-OFF-0 in deepwater Colombia, about 36 kilometres (22.37 miles) from shore, the firms said.

The well is eight kilometers from the Sirius project, seen as key to increasing Colombia's limited gas reserves as the country has been forced to increase fuel imports to meet domestic demand.