Deutsche ReGas receives permanent operating permit for Mukran LNG terminal

Deutsche ReGas secured permanent approval from the State Office for Agriculture and the Environment Vorpommern on March 20 for the ongoing operation of its Deutsche Ostsee energy terminal in Mukran.
By granting this amendment, the authority has enabled the site to utilise onboard gas generators for two regasification vessels on a long-term basis.
While the facility has relied on these generators since its initial commissioning, previous operations were conducted under temporary extensions following a permit issued on April 9, 2024.
The company confirmed that this transition from a provisional to a permanent status ensures the terminal meets all required regulatory thresholds, specifically regarding noise emissions.
Ingo Wagner, Managing Partner of Deutsche ReGas, stated that establishing a, "secured legal framework for the operation that has been proven since commissioning at the beginning of 2023 is of the greatest importance".
Finalising the legal procedure enables the group to focus on its, "core business and secure the gas supply of up to 13 million households," according to Wagner.
Since October, the Deutsche Ostsee terminal has supplied approximately 21 TWh of gas into the German national grid during the current heating period. According to Deutsche ReGas, this volume establishes the facility as the largest single feed-in point for liquefied natural gas in Germany and positions it among the most productive floating terminals in Europe for the winter of 2025/2026.