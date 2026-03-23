Deutsche ReGas receives permanent operating permit for Mukran LNG terminal

Deutsche ReGas secured permanent approval from the State Office for Agriculture and the Environment Vorpommern on March 20 for the ongoing operation of its Deutsche Ostsee energy terminal in Mukran.

By granting this amendment, the authority has enabled the site to utilise onboard gas generators for two regasification vessels on a long-term basis.

While the facility has relied on these generators since its initial commissioning, previous operations were conducted under temporary extensions following a permit issued on April 9, 2024.

The company confirmed that this transition from a provisional to a permanent status ensures the terminal meets all required regulatory thresholds, specifically regarding noise emissions.