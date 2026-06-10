Construction begins on new 271,000cbm LNG carrier for QatarEnergy

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new LNG carrier to be operated by QatarEnergy in collaboration with COSCO Shipping and Mitsui OSK Lines.

The ship will have a length of 344 metres and a total cargo capacity of 271,000 cubic metres. Systems will be installed to ensure a daily cargo evaporation rate of only 0.087 per cent.

The vessel will also have an IMO Tier III-compliant dual-fuel propulsion system and a streamlined hull design. According to Chinese media, it will be capable of berthing many large LNG terminals worldwide and will be suitable for a wide range of deep-sea routes.