Clock ticks for Inpex as Ichthys LNG strike talks enter final day

Talks to avert industrial action at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas facility in Australia enter their final day on Friday, with unions warning they will issue a strike notice unless a deal is reached.

Workers at the 9.3 million tonne-a-year facility near Darwin last month endorsed strike action over pay and conditions, pending six days of negotiations in May.

Unions said on Wednesday that the talks, moderated by the Fair Work Commission, had failed to resolve all the issues and members had voted to serve a strike notice at the end of negotiations on Friday.