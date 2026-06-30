Chinese yard delivers two 174,000cbm LNG carriers on same day

China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding formally handed over two new LNG carriers in a series to separate customers on Tuesday, June 30.

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a draught of 11.5 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, membrane type LNG cargo tanks with a total capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a dual-fuel diesel engine fitted with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system.

The ICER system can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.