Chinese yard delivers new LNG carrier to COSCO Shipping

The ship also adopts reliquefaction technology to make full use of any excess LNG in the cargo tanks. This improves the utilisation rate of LNG by about 30 per cent compared with other ship types currently in operation.

The design work that went into the vessel also emphasised efficient loading and the ability to berth safely at a wide range of ports around the world.

Design and construction of Tianshan was undertaken in compliance with China Classification Society and Lloyd's Register requirements. The ship belongs to the same series of LNG carriers as Shaolin, Wudang, Kunlun, Emei, Kongtong, Huashan, and Qingcheng (pictured).