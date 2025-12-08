China receives Gazprom's first post-sanctions Portovaya LNG shipment

Russian energy giant Gazprom has delivered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Portovaya LNG plant to China, in the first such shipment since the United States introduced sanctions against the project in January, LSEG data showed on Monday.

Gas carrier Valera, formerly known as Velikiy Novgorod, brought the cargo from the Baltic Sea’s plant to the Beihai LNG terminal, LSEG ship-tracking data showed. Russia’s largest LNG producer, Novatek, uses the same loading outlet in China for cargoes from Arctic LNG 2 plant.