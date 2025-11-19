FEATURE | Novatek gives deep discounts to sell sanctioned LNG to Chinese buyers

Russian LNG producer Novatek has slashed the prices of its cargoes by 30 to 40 per cent since August to entice Chinese buyers to purchase sanctioned gas from its Arctic LNG 2 project, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The purchases have ended the commercial limbo for the $21 billion project, which is subject to some of the harshest sanctions the US and Europe have imposed on Russia.

Washington is seeking to block the flow of oil and gas revenue to Kremlin coffers as US President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. The White House has also threatened action against countries that continue to buy Russian energy exports.

But China, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, opposes Western sanctions.

Cracking down on Chinese entities flouting them could prove tricky. Washington only last month struck a delicate truce in its trade war with Beijing, and one senior industry source said enforcing the measures could jeopardise US ambitions of doing its own LNG deals with China.