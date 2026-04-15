Europe seeks to diversify energy sources with Canadian LNG via Panama

European buyers, including Germany's Uniper, are exploring the possibility of purchasing liquefied natural gas from Canada's Pacific coast and shipping it through the Panama Canal as part of a long-term strategy to diversify supply, an effort made more urgent in the wake of the Iran war, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Three sources said European buyers are among the potential customers that have had commercial talks with Canada's Ksi Lisims LNG, a proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal whose backers have been working to finalise contracts with purchasers before making an expected final investment decision this year.

The interest in Ksi Lisims from potential European customers — who include state-owned German energy group Uniper, according to two sources — is significant, as Canada's burgeoning LNG export industry is geographically more suited to supplying Asia and tolls and shipping time through the Panama Canal will increase costs.