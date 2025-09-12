Asian LNG prices rise on geopolitical tensions, limited by slow demand

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices inched up this week, lifted by geopolitical developments around Russian sanctions and tensions in the Middle East, though muted demand and high inventories in the region capped price gains.

The average LNG price for October delivery into Northeast Asia was at $11.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $11.30/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

The price for November delivery was estimated at $11.60/mmBtu.