Argentina LNG project moves forward with YPF, Eni and XRG pact

Argentina's state oil firm YPF, Italy's Eni and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's international investments arm XRG signed a binding joint development agreement to advance Argentina LNG, a project expected to reach a liquefied natural gas capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum, XRG said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal marks XRG's formal inclusion and the three companies will work to reach a final investment decision in the second half of 2026, YPF CEO Horacio Marin said in the statement.

"This large-scale integrated gas and liquefaction project will unlock Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale basin and help position the country as a long-term global LNG supplier," the statement said.