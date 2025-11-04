ADNOC's XRG joins YPF, Eni to build LNG export hub in Argentina

Argentina’s YPF and Italy’s Eni have reached an agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s XRG investment arm for it to join a liquefied natural gas project linked to Argentina’s Vaca Muerta field, YPF said on Tuesday.

In a statement released during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), YPF CEO Horacio Marin said XRG’s incorporation, "strengthens a key initiative for the energy future of the country", and will allow Argentina to turn into a "world-class" exporter of LNG. The project is seeking financing of at least $12.5 billion, a person close to YPF told Reuters.